Dillon Danis claims he made Al Iaquinta “run away” last night: “I was about to retire your ass right on that street”

Bellator fighter Dillon Danis claims he made Al Iaquinta “run away” last night, saying “I was about to retire your ass right on that street.”

Danis took to his social media on Sunday morning to make the claim that Iaquinta, the top-ranked UFC lightweight, ran away from him on the street. Here’s what Danis said.

lucky you ran away last night @ALIAQUINTA i was about to retire your ass right on that street. — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) May 9, 2021

So far, Iaquinta hasn’t responded to the claim, but he is fairly active on his social media so it’s possible we will get a response from “Ragin’ Al” at some point today. Then again, he might not want to give Danis any attention as Danis is obviously looking to keep his name relevant by bringing Iaquinta up. Danis does a good job of keeping himself in the news even when he is not fighting by constantly calling out other fighters on his social media. Even though he’s in Bellator, Danis has had no issues calling out UFC fighters as well.

Danis (2-0) has not fought since June 2019 at Bellator 222: MacDonald vs. Gracie. He is an excellent grappler and both of his wins in MMA have come by submissions but he has not stayed active in the cage. You can excuse him for missing all of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic which affected a lot of fighters, but we are almost halfway through 2021 and so far we haven’t heard of any news of Danis’ return to the Bellator MMA cage. He is certainly an exciting fighter when he actually steps in the cage but we haven’t seen him compete in a very long time. But he keeps himself very relevant by utilizing his social media reach.

Who do you want to see Bellator MMA star Dillon Danis fight next?