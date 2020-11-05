Diego Sanchez would like a “legends fight” next, calls out McGregor, Cerrone, Maia and Hardy

UFC veteran Diego Sanchez has called out a handful of names as he goes in search of a “legends fight” for his next bout.

Sanchez, who has won three of his last five fights, was beaten in his most recent outing as he fell to a unanimous decision defeat against Jake Matthews at UFC 253. Sanchez is known for being one of the more eccentric fighters on the UFC roster, and yet despite his longevity, many have wondered whether or not it’s time for him to consider hanging up the gloves.

According Sanchez himself, that’s the opposite of what he’s thinking.

If @danhardymma wants his Combat death to be by me come on Dan just ask I’ll give you the warriors death you desire — Diego Sanchez UFC (@DiegoSanchezUFC) November 5, 2020

What I know will break the Internet @TheNotoriousMMA let’s go????!!! — Diego Sanchez UFC (@DiegoSanchezUFC) November 5, 2020

I would prefer a legends fight — Diego Sanchez UFC (@DiegoSanchezUFC) November 5, 2020

Cowboy salami I’m im — Diego Sanchez UFC (@DiegoSanchezUFC) November 5, 2020

Maia 🤷‍♂️ — Diego Sanchez UFC (@DiegoSanchezUFC) November 5, 2020



Ironically enough Dan Hardy, one of the names on Diego’s list alongside McGregor, Maia and Cerrone, spoke out back in September about the idea of Sanchez fighting Conor McGregor.

“It would be an execution to put Conor in there with Sanchez at this point,” Hardy told the media in Abu Dhabi (via MMA Fighting). “And I don’t think Conor would really gain anything from it.

“Who knows what Conor’s thinking?” Hardy said. “I don’t know. He loves a headline. And if a week goes by without him being in the headlines, he’s gonna do something outlandish to garner some attention. I think that’s what that was.”

Who do you think Sanchez should fight when he next steps into the UFC’s Octagon? Let us know in the comments section.