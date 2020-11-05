Israel Adesanya on Jon Jones: “He shouldn’t be jealous of me, but he is”

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has questioned by his rival Jon Jones is “jealous” of him.

The two men have been going back and forth at one another on social media for months now, and while it seemed for a time that they were set to square off sooner rather than later, that no longer appears to be the case with Adesanya moving to light heavyweight and Jones contemplating a jump up to heavyweight.

During a recent interview with ESPN, Adesanya pondered why he believes Jones is feeling a bit jealous.

“Jon Jones, watch any fight that Jon Jones has ever had in the last year and a half,” Adesanya said (via MMA Fighting). “I don’t say sh*t unless I’m asked about it. But anytime I fight he’s always saying something stupid trying to prod. It happened from the Atlanta fight, 236, since then any fight I’ve had he’s always had something to say to try and like, I don’t know if he’s stealing the spotlight, but cancel some of my shine if you will.

“I can’t fathom why he’s jealous of me, because he shouldn’t be jealous of me, but he is. I can tell you this because it’s easy to recognize when you’ve been there, when you’ve been that green-eyed monster, it’s easy to recognize when you see it in other people,” Adesanya added. “I see it and he’s jealous of me because I’m doing exactly what he wished he could have done. … He is definitely a ‘clout trout.’ He’s a clout trout. Hundred percent. King fish clout trout, bar none, 400-pound clout trout.”

Adesanya has come under some scrutiny for a series of reasons as of late, not least because of his swollen pectoral during the UFC 253 main event against Paulo Costa.

After some speculation, “The Last Stylebender” decided to clear things up in the very same ESPN interview.

“My pituitary gland was checked, hormone levels are fine, so are estrogen and testosterone,” Adesanya said. “Yesterday we had an ultrasound and a mammogram, I had one for the first time. To be honest it might have been unhealthy living a little bit. Like smoking weed, that’s what the doctor from the UFC said. He said I need to stop but I said I’m not stopping, I’m just going to slow down on the smoking weed.”

