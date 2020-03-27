Diego Sanchez trashes former training partner Jon Jones and his supporters

Diego Sanchez and Jon Jones used to be training partners at JacksonWink MMA in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Evidently, their relationship has deteriorated.

On Thursday morning, Jones was arrested for driving while impaired, negligent use of a firearm, and possession of an open container. In the day since Jones’ arrest, many fighters have weighed in on the situation.

Sanchez is one of the latest to do so, and he did not hold back on his former stablemate.

Not even the corona virus can keep, Bill fuckin cosby Jones off of the streets of abq during this global pandemic!! What a bitch! THE FAKEST FUCK EVER!!! Fake ass supporters & followers too 🖕🏼⚔️ #realburque — Diego Sanchez UFC (@DiegoSanchezUFC) March 26, 2020

“Not even the corona virus can keep, Bill fuckin cosby Jones off of the streets of abq during this global pandemic!! What a bitch! THE FAKEST FUCK EVER!!! Fake ass supporters & followers too.” – Diego Sanchez on Twitter.

While Jones, the UFC light heavyweight champion, still trains at JacksonWink MMA, Sanchez recently had a high-profile split with the team. He now trains exclusively with a “self awareness coach” named Joshua Fabia. The pair’s professional relationship has been the subject of much controversy, as many fans and pundits feel Fabia is unqualified to be a professional fighter’s lone coach.

Sanchez last fought earlier this year, when he won via disqualification after he was blasted by an illegal knee from his opponent Michel Pereira. In his next most recent fight, he lost a decision to Michael Chiesa.

Jon Jones, on the other hand, last fought in February, when he defended the UFC light heavyweight title with a controversial split decision victory over Dominick Reyes. This win was preceded by a similarly tight decision win over Thiago Santos, a unanimous decision win over Anthony Smith, and TKO victory over Alexander Gustafsson.

What do you think of this fiery reaction from Diego Sanchez?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/27/2020.