MMA community reacts to Jon Jones’ Thursday arrest

By
Tom Taylor
-
Image: @ufc on Instagram

Early on Thursday morning, UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones was arrested for aggravated DWI, negligent use of a firearm, and possession of an open container.

As always, the MMA community was quick to react to this major news on social media.

See some of the first reactions to Jon Jones’ latest legal trouble below:

News of Jones’ arrest was first reported by Albuquerque outlet KOAT.

According to KOAT’s report, Albuquerque police were dispatched to the area of 3rd Street and Central Avenue just after 1 a.m. in response to gunshots being fired. Officers reportedly found Jones inside his vehicle. The UFC champion allegedly told officers he didn’t know anything about the reports of gunfire, but admitted he had been driving after officers noticed signs of intoxication. Jones reportedly submitted to a sobriety test, which is said to have confirmed the officers’ suspicions. He subsequently accepted a Breathalyzer test and reportedly blew two times over the legal limit.

Jones was then arrested. Officers searched his vehicle, and reportedly found a handgun and a 750ml bottle of Recuerdo — coincidentally the mezcal brand owned by UFC welterweight star Jorge Masvidal, as several of the commenters above pointed out.

What’s your reaction to this unfortunate Jon Jones story?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/26/2020.