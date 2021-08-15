Diego Sanchez reveals the “mental manipulation” he was put through by Joshua Fabia

Former UFC fighter Diego Sanchez revealed the “mental manipulation” he was put through by his former trainer and mentor, Joshua Fabia.

Sanchez left Fabia a few months ago after he was released by the UFC following a disagreement about his medicals. Speaking on a recent Instagram Live session, Sanchez delved into the reasons he finally decided to leave Fabia. According to “The Nightmare,” Fabia was trying to mastermind a plan where he would get a major settlement with the UFC for Sanchez’s injuries. Half of the money would have gone to Sanchez and half would have gone to Fabia. According to Sanchez, the deal mostly would have benefited Fabia.

“(Fabia was) working his ass off to do whatever was best for his intentions… not what was best for Diego Sanchez. I believe my mentor was guiding me for what was best for him,” Sanchez said (h/t Bloody Elbow). “And what was best for him was to try and figure out a way to get a settlement with the UFC. He knew that if there was a major settlement with the UFC that I was going to hook him up with half, because it was him, it was all his idea, all his plan. He was masterminding everything. I made the mistake. I can’t go too much into that. I will get into it sometime, but it ain’t gonna be free and it ain’t gonna be on Instagram, and it’s going to be with a professional that understands mental manipulation.”

Sanchez recently signed with BKFC and is expected to make his debut sometime later this year as long as he passes his medicals, and he will do so without Fabia in his corner.

Do you think Diego Sanchez made the right decision walking away from Joshua Fabia, and do you think he will have success in BKFC?