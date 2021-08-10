Diego Sanchez close to signing with BKFC pending medical clearance, reveals David Feldman

Diego Sanchez is close to signing with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, David Feldman, the president of BKFC revealed.

Sanchez was recently released from his UFC contract, in part due to his relationship with Joshua Fabia which he since ended. Since the release, however, he has been open to the fact he wanted to return and even hinted at a move to BKFC, which appears to be nearly official.

“Yeah we’re having some great talks,” Feldman told MMA Junkie about Sanchez. “I think we’re going to close something out pretty soon. He’s a good guy. I think he can offer a lot to us. I don’t think he’s done. We’ll absolutely go through every type of medical protocols that there are just because of the history he had with the guy (Joshua Fabia) that he was with. I want to make sure that everything’s on the up and up with him, and I have a really good hunch and a feeling that they are.

“So once we get through that, I think we can get to a contract and get something going,” Feldman continued. “It’ll be great to have that legend, Diego Sanchez, fighting another legend inside the squared circle, which as soon as Diego signs, and I can announce the matchup that I have, people are going to be like, ‘What the hell is going on here?’”

As Feldman mentions, before Sanchez officially signs with the promotion, he will need to pass medical clearance. Assuming that happens, Feldman says they have two opponents in mind, one who is on the roster and one who is not. Yet, regardless of which one it is, he expects both fights to be massive.

“I got one that’s not on the roster that people are also going to go ‘What the hell?’” Feldman said about Sanchez’s first opponent. “And I got another one that’s on the roster that people are 100 percent going to be like, ‘I can’t believe this. This doesn’t make any sense,’ but he actually, he asked for it. Until I get the contract done, I don’t want to tease, tease, tease. I hate doing that to you, man, but, you know.”

