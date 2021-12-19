Diego Sanchez provides health update after battling for his life in hospital

UFC legend Diego Sanchez has provided a health update after spending the past couple of weeks battling for his life in the hospital.

The former UFC lightweight title challenger, Sanchez (30-13 MMA), took to social media late last month where he shared a photo from a hospital bed revealing that he had both pneumonia and COVID-19.

Pneumonia Covid never give up pic.twitter.com/QshVGYiUvW — Diego Sanchez UFC (@DiegoSanchezUFC) November 26, 2021

“Pneumonia / Covid never give up.” – Diego Sanchez captioned the photo.

In addition, the illnesses had apparently caused Diego to develop blood clots in both of his legs.

Five days following his initial post, ‘The Nightmare’ returned to Twitter where he provided the following update on the ‘fight of his life’.

“This has been the fight of a fighters life no fight camp or opponent has dominated me like this. It’s been a long fight, last night I think I finally win a round with the help of my corner God, Jesus, Holy Spirit & the many candles prayers lit in the hearts of my loved ones. Faith.”

After receiving tons of well wishes from fight fans and fellow fighters, it now appears that Diego Sanchez is finally out of the woods. The former TUF winner took to social media earlier today where he provided the following positive update.

Happy and Healthy thanks be to God 💯 — Diego Sanchez UFC (@DiegoSanchezUFC) December 18, 2021

“Happy and Healthy thanks be to God!” – Sanchez proclaimed.

Diego Sanchez last competed at UFC 253 in September of 2020, where he suffered a unanimous decision loss to Jake Matthews.

The former UFC lightweight title challenger was recently being courted by Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships. However, ‘The Nightmare’ appears to be interested in taking his talents to Eagle FC for a fight with Kevin Lee as per his latest tweet.

The fans really are pushing for the fight with Kevin Lee what a huge response from the Russian fans & I love me some Russian fanfare… @AliAbdelaziz00 @TeamKhabib #honest #even #fair #deal 😉 — Diego Sanchez UFC (@DiegoSanchezUFC) December 17, 2021

“The fans really are pushing for the fight with Kevin Lee what a huge response from the Russian fans & I love me some Russian fanfare…”

Would you like to see Diego Sanchez fight Kevin Lee under the Eagle FC banner? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!