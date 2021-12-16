Kevin Lee reveals the only way he’d ever fight in the UFC again

Kevin Lee doesn’t see himself ever fighting for the UFC again unless one major thing happens.

Lee was shockingly released from the UFC late last month and inked a multi-fight deal with Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Eagle FC promotion. He will be competing at 165lbs and will make his debut on March 11 and will be paid in bitcoin. Although his focus is on Eagle FC right now, many believe he still should be in the UFC, yet “The Motown Phenom” doesn’t see himself ever stepping back into the Octagon unless he gets to rematch Charles Oliveira.

“Only reason I would go back is to fight Charles Oliveira if he has the title and they offer me a direct title fight. Other than that, maybe we can co-promote or something,” Lee said to BJPENN.com.

Lee and Oliveira fought back at UFC Brasilia in March of 2020 in the first event with no fans just before the sports world shut down. Ultimately, it was Oliveira winning the fight by submission but even since then, people have overlooked him.

Many fans thought Michael Chandler, and Dustin Poirier all had paths to beating him. However, he beat them both to win the vacant belt and defend it. For Kevin Lee, he knows Charles Oliveira is overlooked but for him, he says he is the best fighter he has ever fought.

“It was a good win. He’s solid, he’s got skills everywhere, and is a tough puzzle to figure out. He’s the best lightweight in the world… After a performance like that, you have to tip your hat, you have to give it to him,” Lee concluded. I didn’t learn that until the second round of our fight. He’s got real skills and keeps coming too, if people are still sleeping on him then that’s their fault. That’s just me giving his due because he deserves it at this point.”

