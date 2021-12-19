UFC Vegas 45 Results: Belal Muhammad defeats Stephen Thompson (Highlights)

Tonight’s UFC Vegas event 45 is co-headlined by a welterweight bout featuring Stephen Thompson taking on Belal Muhammad.

Thompson (16-5-1 MMA), a former two-time UFC title challenger, will be looking to get back in the win column after suffering a unanimous decision loss to Gilbert Burns in his last fight. Prior to that setback, ‘Wonderboy’ was coming off back-to-back unanimous decision victories over Geoff Neal and Vicente Luque.

As for Belal Muhammad (21-4 MMA), ‘Remember The Name’ last competed in June, where he earned a unanimous decision victory over Demian Maia. Muhammad has not tasted defeat since January of 2019, when he dropped a decision to Geoff Neal.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 45 co-main event begins and Belal Muhammad comes forward quickly. Stephen Thompson keeps him at bay with a front kick to the body. He follows that up with a question mark kick. Muhammad dives for a takedown but Thompson stuffs it. ‘Wonderboy’ with a nice combination. Another takedown attempt from Belal. This time he gets it. Both men begin trading punches while pressed against the cage. Thompson gets back to his feet and pushes Muhammad against the cage. He lands a good knee. Another good knee from the former title challenger. Belal Muhammad drops for a takedown. He gets it but Thompson is already working his way back up. He gets back to his feet but Belal has his back. He picks Thompson and slams him down. Big ground and pound now from Muhammad from the back of Thompson. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC Vegas 45 co-main event begins and Stephen Thompson is pressing the action early. He lands a pair of good kicks, one to the body and one to the head of Muhammad. He slides to his left and lands a straight right. Thompson with a nice combination. Muhammad shoots in and lands a takedown but Stephen is right back up to his feet. Another takedown from Belal Muhammad. This time he passes to half guard. he begins looking for a kimura submission. He continues to work for over two minutes but cannot sink it in. He finally decides to change up to ground and pound. The horn sounds to end round two.

Round three of the UFC Vegas 45 co-headliner begins and Belal Muhammad is quickly in on another takedown. He begins working some short shots. ‘Wonderboy’ scrambles back to his feet but Belal still has him pressed against the cage. He eventually dives in and scores yet another takedown.

Official UFC Vegas 45 Result: Belal Muhammad def. Stephen Thompson by unanimous decision

Who would you like to see Muhammad fight next following his decision victory over Thompson this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!