Diego Sanchez issues statement following UFC 253 loss to Jake Matthews

Former UFC lightweight title challenger Diego Sanchez was looking to secure a future bout with Conor McGregor by impressively defeating Jake Matthews at UFC 253.

Sanchez had expressed interest in having his final fight be against McGregor during UFC 253 fight week.

The former two-division UFC champion in Conor McGregor responded to Sanchez’s wish on Twitter by seemingly suggesting that he had already requested the match-up from UFC officials.

“To Diego Sanchez,” McGregor wrote on Twitter. “I seen your recent comments about your final bout and I am in! After you fought [Michel] Pereira, I had requested for myself and you to compete in Dublin. This was back in February when I was working on opposition for my season, pre-COVID. Good luck this weekend!”

When Sanchez caught wind of McGregor’s remarks he issued the following statement on Instagram promising to display his excellence at last night’s event on Fight Island.

“I have Jake Matthews first and am 1000% ready to master the task! When I speak of true universal connection and #IAMTHISNOW I can assure you @espn you will have something special as I do what I have to do to get my healing 9/26/2020 Conor McGregor I will earn this opportunity with my excellence that is displayed at #ufc253 I will off the heads of as many as needed to get to you! Fuck the belt we are destiny mark my words it’s in the ether #IAMTHISNOW”

Unfortunately for Diego Sanchez, things did not end up going his way on Saturday evening against Jake Matthews. The Aussie was able to pepper ‘The Nightmare’ with right hands on route to a dominant unanimous decision victory.

The loss likely shutdown any chance of a potential “red panty night” against Conor McGregor for the veteran in Sanchez, at least for the foreseeable future.

Diego Sanchez took to social media following last weekend’s disappointing loss to Jake Matthews where he issued the following statement.

“Warriors don’t always win they do however always survive! I took a fight on the other side of the world on a months notice, fought my fourth primed 26 year old out of the last five opponents. With a torn labrum in my left hip! I positively pressed the fight with a streaking 5-1 welterweight prospect. Had a face to face with @danawhite with not one negative word only respect and love. I might have some haters but that’s only a accurate identification of successfulness. Made it my 36 trip to the octagon. Today I will get treatment on my torn labrum @utahstemcells @jon_anik was incorrect during fight commentary as he credited stem cell for helping me in between fights. This is my first partnership with a stem cell facility and am very excited to see how this treatment can help extend my longevity.”

What do you think of the news that Diego Sanchez fought Jake Matthews with a torn labrum in his left hip at UFC 253? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on October 1, 2020