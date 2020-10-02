Pros react to potential Israel Adesanya vs. Jon Jones fight

The beef between Ultimate Fighting Championship superstars Israel Adesanya and Jon Jones reignited following Saturday’s UFC 253 event.

This past weekend on Fight Island, reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya was able to keep his perfect record in check by handing Paulo Costa the first loss of his mixed martial arts career.

‘Stylebender’ did what he promised pre-fight and that was make things “look easy” in his fight with ‘The Eraser’. Adesanya peppered Costa with low kicks before dropping him with a punch in round two, on route to a second round TKO victory.

Immediately following Adesanya’s impressive performance former UFC light heavyweight kingpin Jon Jones began poking fun at the middleweight champ.

Those online jabs sparked a bitter feud between Jones and Adesanya on Twitter, which now has many fans and fighters thinking we could see a ‘Bones’ vs ‘Stylebender’ matchup next.

A handful of fighters have now expressed their excitement and shared their respective opinions on a potential Jon Jones vs. Israel Adesanya fight. See those comments below.

I still want to see Izzy vs Bones — “Young Superstar” (@Benaskren) September 27, 2020

Please little baby Jesus can we get Jon Jones vs Adesanya next? — Chas Skelly (@ChasSkelly) October 2, 2020

Izzy woujd whip JJ. If there were 5 rds, IZZY wins all 5. — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) September 29, 2020

Former UFC champ-champ Daniel Cormier stated yesterday that he believes Israel Adesanya is actually “the best 205-pound fighter in the world right now”, this during an interview with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani.

Another former UFC champion, Michael Bisping, also is leaning towards a slight edge for ‘Stylebender’ in a proposed match-up with ‘Bones’.

“Listen, on the feet they’d match up pretty well. I can’t see why Israel wouldn’t have at least an equal footing or potentially an advantage. Jones isn’t — I mean, we saw in his last few fights he’s not invincible, he’s not superhuman, he is beatable. And Jon, the longer he does it, the longer he goes, it’s kind of a game of odds. At some point somebody’s going to beat him.”

Who do you think would emerge victorious if Jon Jones and Israel Adesanya competed at light heavyweight? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on October 1, 2020