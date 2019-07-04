Diego Sanchez claims he took Mickey Gall’s virginity

This Saturday, on the main card of UFC 239, Diego Sanchez will return to action against Michael Chiesa. He’ll do so with an impressive TKO victory over Mickey Gall in the rear-view mirror.

Speaking on a recent episode of MMA Junkie Radio, Sanchez gave a retrospective assessment of his defeat of Gall, and let’s just say it was interesting. Even by Diego Sanchez standards…

“I got hit one time in the fight,” Sanchez began. “I dominated. Poor Mickey Gall. I haven’t heard from him, where he is, what he’s doing, [about] his next fight… I haven’t heard nothing from him. That’s because I went inside him and I took his virginity — in a Dirty Sanchez kind of way. I gave him about five good knees to the anus and affected the hemorrhoidal system. That might have been why he had kidney failure in the fight, because all of the blood was down there in the lower region of his body. Them kidneys were just [slurping noise] sucking for that blood.

“Then I got him in the liver, a little blood would go to the liver, you know? Then I hit him right in the solar plexus chakra, bam! Shut down his universe, shut down his universe. I’ll be surprised if we see him back ever again in the same fashion when he was on the rise, because I took that rise boom. Now I’ve got the rise.”

Where this ranks among the greatest Diego Sanchez soundbites is hard to say, but surely it’s near the top.

Sanchez will enter his UFC 239 fight with Michael Chiesa on a two fight streak, composed of his TKO over Gall, and a lopsided decision win over Craig White. These victories were preceded by a pair of knockout losses to Matt Brown and Al Iaquinta.

What do you think of this comment from Diego Sanchez?

