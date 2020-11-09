Diego Ferreira open to fighting Rafael dos Anjos on short notice: “I’m here”

UFC lightweight contender Diego Ferreira says he is open to filling in for Islam Makhachev against Rafael dos Anjos on this weekend’s card.

Makhachev was finally able to secure a top-flight opponent in the form of the former UFC lightweight champion dos Anjos, but unfortunately, the Russian was forced to withdraw from the bout, leaving dos Anjos without an opponent. With the card just five days away, the UFC matchmakers are going to have to work fast to secure a replacement opponent. There just aren’t many options available for dos Anjos, given the super short notice here.

Soon after news broke that Makhachev is out of the fight, one of the top-10 lightweights in the UFC in the form of Ferreira took to his Instagram to say he’s open to taking the fight.

I'm here !!

In a reply to a comment by a fan who asked if Ferreira can make 170lbs, the lightweight contender said, “For sure.” Given the super short notice aspect of whoever ends up fighting dos Anjos, perhaps the UFC matchmakers would be ok with doing the fight up a weight class so everyone makes wight. However, the UFC’s first choice is undoubtedly keeping dos Anjos at lightweight and having his opponent weigh-in at 156lbs or less on Saturday.

If Makhachev had been removed from this fight a week or two ago, it would have been much easier for the UFC to find a short-notice replacement. But given how few options there are with the fight just days away, perhaps Ferreira at welterweight is the best option for dos Anjos at this point. If his goal is to break back into the UFC lightweight top-10, then beating Ferreira would be a big step towards it even if the fight was up a weight class.

