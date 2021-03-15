Derrick Lewis reveals favorite knockout of UFC career

UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis revealed that his knockout win over Alexander Volkov was his personal favorite KO of his UFC career so far.

Lewis is coming off of a vicious KO over Curtis Blaydes in February, one that not only put him in line for a potential heavyweight title shot, but one that also tied him with Vitor Belfort for the most knockouts in UFC history at 12.

However, arguably his most famous win came at UFC 229 when he beat the aforementioned Volkov. Lewis was clearly down on the scorecards heading into the final few seconds of the fight, and then out of nowhere, he pulled a buzzer-beater KO out of the bag.

When asked whether or not that was his favorite on a recent appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience, Lewis had the following to say.

After losing for the better part of 3 rounds and being at a 82 significant strike differential, Derrick Lewis puts Alexander Volkov's lights out with only 11 seconds left. #UFCVegas6 pic.twitter.com/ANI0knapt2 — BirksMMA (@BirksMMA) August 7, 2020

“That was (my favorite), yeah,” Lewis said. “The crowd made it real satisfying because of the way they reacted. And seeing the one guy from Guardians of the Galaxy, seeing his reaction made it all worthwhile.

“I was telling my coach in my camp. ‘I’m fighting a Russian guy, it would be cool to have one of those Rocky-type fights. And sure enough, it was a Rocky type fight. So crazy. It ended just like a Rocky movie.

“My manager at home, he fainted. Lou said he fainted, he couldn’t take it anymore,” Lewis said. “Everyone was so pumped about that, I heard the police were called because my neighbors, some fans, were just going so crazy.”

Quotes courtesy of MMA Mania

Lewis is well known for being one of the most honest fighters in the promotion’s history but he’s also one of the most daring. While some think he should sit back and wait for his title shot, the man himself has noted that he just wants to stay active as he knows his window of opportunity for making money is closing.

What was your favorite Derrick Lewis moment in the UFC?