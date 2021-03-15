Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua officially sign contract for two boxing matches

Heavyweight boxing superstars Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua have officially signed a contract for two boxing matches between the rivals.

ESPN’s Mark Kriegel confirmed with Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn that both Fury and Joshua have put pen to paper for two boxing matches. There are still more details that need to be ironed out, such as the location and venue, but today’s news that both boxers have signed off on the fight puts the matchup one step closer to becoming a reality.

“We’d like to get a site deal confirmed in the next month. The hard part is always getting everybody to put pen to paper. But this was a major effort from all parties to get this over the line. You had rival promoters, rival networks and rival fighters,” Hearn said of getting the Fury vs. Joshua fight booked.

“I actually feel we’ve done the hard part. Speaking for myself, Anthony and his team at 258 management, I know how hard we’ve worked hard these last couple of months and I just feel that this fight is so big it’s not a difficult sell. We’ve already had approaches from eight or nine sites. The offers have come from multiple countries in the Middle East, from Asia, eastern Europe and America.”

According to ESPN’s report, the first fight between Fury and Joshua, which will be a title unification bout between the two heavyweight boxing champions, will take place in either June or July, with the rematch taking place in November or December. The contract the fighters signed called for a 50/50 monetary split for the first fight, with the winner of that fight getting a 60/40 split in the rematch. Either way, it’s a massive heavyweight boxing match between two of the best in the world and figures to be a pay-per-view blockbuster.

Who do you think takes this two-fight series between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua?