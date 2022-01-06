Derrick Lewis explains why a fight with Stipe Miocic makes sense: “He’s more of a wrestler, and I’m more of a wrestler, too”

UFC heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis has explained why a fight between him and Stipe Miocic “makes sense”.

After his defeat to Ciryl Gane last summer, many fans questioned whether or not Derrick Lewis was closing in on retirement. Then, last month, he rejected that notion in a big way by knocking Chris Daukaus out in impressive fashion to round off the year for the UFC.

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Lewis spoke about what’s next for him and noted that a collision with Stipe Micoic interests him.

“This last fight helped me,” Lewis said. “It was a big experience difference and I just wanted to finally go into a fight week and not put pressure on myself, and it felt great. I plan on doing that for the rest of my career — just go out there and have fun. I feel like I don’t have to prove anything and that’s one of the reasons why I want to fight Stipe next. I believe that would be a great matchup for the fans and for both of us. He’s more of a wrestler, and I’m more of a wrestler, too. So it would be a great, entertaining fight.

“I’ve fought just about everyone in the division in the top-10. It’d be a new face, new blood, and I believe I’d be a heavy underdog in this fight. I can get my fans their money back from the Gane fight.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

