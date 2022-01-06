Brendan Schaub believes the UFC learned their lesson with Conor McGregor: “I don’t think they are ever going to let another guy get as much power”

Brendan Schaub believes the UFC won’t allow a fighter to have as much power as Conor McGregor did ever again.

While Conor McGregor may not have the same kind of stock he once did in the eyes of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, there’s no denying that he’s the biggest star in the history of mixed martial arts. He’s been able to do some incredible things in the sport and as he eyes a return to the Octagon in 2022, it’s safe to say his days of making headlines are far from over.

In a recent episode of his podcast, Brendan Schaub spoke about the power McGregor has had since becoming a superstar and why the UFC won’t allow lightning to strike twice.

“You’d think the bigger the names, the more success, guys get the power they have [but] I think UFC learned from Conor McGregor. They gave that guy too much power and although they made a ton of money, I don’t think they’d change anything but I don’t think they are ever going to let another guy get as much power as Conor McGregor has over the UFC.”

“I think they learned their lesson and you know he’s made hundreds and hundreds of millions of dollars off them. Obviously they’ve probably made more off him but I think they learned their lesson with him but I don’t know if we will get another Conor McGregor.”

Quotes via Sportskeeda

For now, McGregor continues to rule over the UFC in terms of star power – but that could all change if he loses his next fight.

