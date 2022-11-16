Pro fighters make their picks for Derrick Lewis vs. Serghei Spivac

In the main event of UFC Vegas 65, a heavyweight bout headlines the card as Derrick Lewis takes on Serghei Spivac. Heading into the fight, Lewis is a +165 underdog while the Moldovan is a -195 favorite.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their prediction for the scrap. The pros believe Lewis will find the KO now that he isn’t fighting in Texas and back at the Apex where he is undefeated.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Derrick Lewis vs. Serghei Spivac:

Max Griffin, UFC welterweight: I have put some good bets on Spivac because he ragdolls these fools. Lewis needs this one and I hope he wins, but I think Spivac gets him down and wins that way.

Matt Frevola, UFC lightweight: Those heavyweights it’s really whoever lands first and I think Derrick Lewis’ best days are behind him. So, I’ll say Spivac wins.

Cody Brundage, UFC middleweight: I really like Derrick Lewis in the fight. I know he has had trouble as of late and Spivak needs to get Lewis down and finish him there. Serghei, meanwhile, is hittable, as well, Blaydes is a better wrestler and less hittable and Derrick still found the KO. I think Derrick adds another KO to his record.

Mario Bautista, UFC bantamweight: Derrick Lewis by KO. Finally out of Texas and will blitz Spivak early.

Jose Johnson, UFC bantamweight: I’m rooting for Derrick Lewis, I’m also praying he gets it done. He has had success in the smaller cage at the Apex and I think he can get the KO.

Vince Morales, UFC bantamweight: Derrick Lewis is not in Texas so I’ll take Lewis by KO.

Chase Sherman, UFC heavyweight: I hope Lewis but I think he’s in his own head and has struggled as of late. I think he’ll come out guns blazing and get that early KO.

Brady Hiestand, UFC bantamweight: I like Derrick Lewis and I think he gets another KO.

Fernie Garcia, UFC bantamweight: Hopefully Derrick but you can never bank on him because you never know what Derrick you are getting.

***

Fighters picking Derrick Lewis: Cody Brundage, Mario Bautista, Jose Johnson, Vince Morales, Chase Sherman, Brady Hiestand, and Fernie Garcia

Fighters picking Serghei Spivac: Max Griffin, Matt Frevola

Who do you think will win the UFC Vegas 65 main event, Derrick Lewis or Serghei Spivac?