Derek Brunson targets Darren Till for his next UFC fight

Derek Brunson is well aware that Darren Till is considering a move up to the middleweight division.

Going into UFC 241 this past Saturday night (Aug. 17), Brunson was in search of his second win in a row. To complete the task at hand, he needed to get past Ian Heinisch. While things looked bad for Brunson early on, he dictated the pace in the second and third rounds to secure a unanimous decision win.

Now he’s got some momentum building, Brunson has his sights set on Till, who has a bigger name than his two previous opponents.

“What’s up [Darren Till]? Next move on you.”

Till recently told MMAJunkie that his next fight will “probably” be contested at 185 pounds.

“Most probably, yeah,” Till said. “Like, I think it’s important to implement a few other, like I say, tweaking, and I’ve been lifting a little bit, just a tiny bit. As I say, I’ve been improving my nutrition and other things by 5 percent. I’m ready to go in four weeks for the fight. No one trains like me, they just don’t. I know they don’t.”

“The Gorilla” has hit his target weight for recent bouts with Tyron Woodley and Jorge Masvidal. After making weight for both bouts, Till flipped the bird in a gesture aimed at silencing his critics. Till has a history of weight-cutting issues and many believe he depletes himself competing as a welterweight.

