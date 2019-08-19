Daniel Cormier issues statement on UFC 241 loss to Stipe Miocic

Daniel Cormier is no longer the UFC heavyweight champion.

After a year-long reign atop the division, he surrendered the title to the very man he won it from in July, 2018: Stipe Miocic. The pair met in the main event of UFC 241 in Anaheim, California, last Saturday night.

After a 48-hour period of silence, Daniel Cormier took to Facebook to reflect on his loss to Miocic — who is just the second man to defeat him 24 fights.

Here’s what the former champion and undeniable MMA legend had to say:

It’s been a couple of days and I can’t stress the disappointment, I am so sorry to all I have let down. To my wife and… Posted by Daniel Cormier on Monday, August 19, 2019

“It’s been a couple of days and I can’t stress the disappointment, I am so sorry to all I have let down. To my wife and kids I am so sorry you guys had to experience that, I never wanted y’all to see that and the hurt you guys showed breaks my heart everytime I think about it. My coaches I am sorry, i appreciate the work and time you’ve spent with me. My fans, thank you guys for all the love and support you have guided me to all these amazing accomplishments. Stipe Miocic and his team, congratulations on a tremendous victory, you showed so much heart and grit, you are the definition of Cleveland tough. @danawhite And all at the @ufc thank you all for everything you have done for me and my family. This has been the most amazing journey, I will decide what I am gonna do now, and as soon as I decide you will all know right away. I love you all. DC.” – Daniel Cormier on Facebook.

As Cormier suggests, there’s now a decision to be made.

The 40-year-old has been teetering on the edge of retirement for quite some time, and with this new loss on his record, would appear to be closer to that juncture than ever.

Stay tuned for further updates on the incredible career of Daniel Cormier, and what the future holds for him, as details emerge.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/19/2019.