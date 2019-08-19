Betting odds released for Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal

The opening betting odds have been released for a potential welterweight bout between stars Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal.

According to BestFightOdds, the sportsbook BetOnline released the odds for Diaz vs. Masvidal. Here are the odds below.

Nate Diaz -110

Jorge Masvidal -110

That’s right, the odds open as a Pick ’em, meaning the oddsmakers couldn’t decide on who should be the favorite. Diaz and Masvidal both opened at -110, meaning that you would have to bet $110 to win $100.

Since the odds opened there has been slightly more action on Masvidal, who is now -115 while Diaz is at -105. The odds will continue to shift, especially if and when the fight is officially announced.

It’s a close fight to call and the fact the sportsbooks opened it as a Pick ’em seems about right as it’s difficult to say who should be favored in this fight.

Nate Diaz (20-11) recently returned from a three-year layoff to defeat Anthony Pettis via unanimous decision in the co-main event of UFC 241. Considering how long Diaz had been away from the Octagon, it was a very impressive performance. He outstuck Pettis on the feet and dominated him on the ground with his wrestling in what was arguably the most complete performance of Diaz’ career. After beating Pettis, Diaz called out Masvidal.

Jorge Masvidal (34-13) is coming off of back-to-back KO wins over Ben Askren and Darren Till which have catapulted him into superstardom. Masvidal said he only wanted to fight UFC welterweight champion or Conor McGregor in a money fight, but he looked like a kid in a candy store when Diaz called him out at UFC 241.

The UFC has not yet decided if this is the next fight it will book, but based on fan and media reaction, this appears to be a fight everyone wants to see.

Who are you putting your money on in a potential welterweight fight between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal?