Darren Till updates on potential move to middleweight

Former UFC welterweight title challenger Darren Till has always endured a difficult cut the division’s weight limit. While he has hit that limit many times, it’s clearly taken a toll on many occasions, and he has failed to do so on several others.

Given the difficultly Till has had hitting the welterweight limit, he’s long discussed a potential move up to the 185-pound middleweight division, where the cut might be less taxing.

Speaking to MMA Junkie recently, he once again discussed this topic, announcing that his next fight will “probably” be at middleweight.

“Most probably, yeah,” Till said. “Like, I think it’s important to implement a few other, like I say, tweaking, and I’ve been lifting a little bit, just a tiny bit. As I say, I’ve been improving my nutrition and other things by 5 percent. I’m ready to go in four weeks for the fight. No one trains like me, they just don’t. I know they don’t.”

Darren Till also discussed this subject in a fantastic interview with Jim Edwards, sizing up a few middleweight opponents, and identifying Yoel Romero as the one who makes him a bit nervous.

“I do have to think about them things,” he said (via MMA News). “I wouldn’t be small at 185. I’d be right in the mix in there with them guys. The great guy, the interim champ Israel (Adesanya) is a great fighter. The champ (Robert Whittaker) is a good fighter. There’s a few beasts. The one guy who is a scary guy is Yoel (Romero).”

Darren Till has lost his last two fights, first tapping out to former UFC welterweight champ Tyron Woodley in a bid for gold, then suffering a knockout at the hands of Jorge Masvidal. Do you think he’d be wise to move to middleweight?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/13/2019.