Derek Brunson says win, lose or draw at UFC 271 – He will only fight twice more

Derek Brunson has put a firm end limit on the rest of his career. The longtime UFC veteran has stated he’s going to call it quits after two more fights.

Derek Brunson joined the UFC in 2012 and has been one of the top fighters at 185-pounds ever since. Along the way, he’s scored wins over names such as Uriah Hall, Lyoto Machida, and Darren Till.

His current win streak has been closer than ever to reaching a title shot. He’s won five straight bouts, punctuated by the aforementioned Till victory. He beat the Brit via third-round submission last September.

He’s now set for a title eliminator bout against Jared Cannonier this weekend at UFC 271. Despite the late-career success, Brunson has stated that he’s only got two more fights in his career regardless of how this weekend goes.

“I’m gonna sit and wait for a title fight after I win this fight. For sure. I’ve done everything I needed to do in this division. Honestly, I plan on fighting two more times. I feel like I’m lucky and blessed to like, fight in the UFC 20 times, and I’m super smart and got a good brain in my head, so I don’t wanna fight until I can’t fight anymore. I’m in the best shape. I’m feeling good. So that’s all I’m thinking about right now; beat Cannonier, beat Izzy [Adesanya] , and ride out. That’s it.” – said Derek Brunson at UFC 271 media day.

If Derek Brunson is able to defeat Jared Cannonier this weekend, he has the opportunity to possibly end his career on top. However, He’ll also have to beat Israel Adesanya in a rematch. The two middleweights fought back at UFC 230, ‘The Last Stylebender’ defeated the American via first-round knockout.

