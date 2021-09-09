Derek Brunson reacts to reports that Darren Till had a torn ACL at UFC Vegas 36: “I’m used to people trying to minimize my wins”

Derek Brunson reacted to reports that Darren Till had a torn ACL at UFC Vegas 36, saying “I’m used to people trying to minimize my wins.”

Brunson smashed Till this past Saturday night in the main event of UFC Vegas 36 en route to a third-round submission victory. It was Brunson’s fifth straight win inside the Octagon, and it pushed him closer to the top of the UFC middleweight division’s rankings. However, in the wake of his big win over Till, there are now reports emerging that the Brit was injured with a torn ACL heading into the fight. Instead of giving Brunson the credit that he deserves, there are now some fans who are suggesting the dominant win over Till had more to do with his opponent’s pre-existing injury rather than what Brunson did himself.

Speaking to MMAjunkie.com following his big win over Till at UFC Vegas 36, Brunson was asked what he thinks about the reports emerging that Till was injured heading into their fight. In response, Brunson took the high road, and instead of criticizing UFC analyst Michael Bisping for revealing Till was hurt, Brunson spoke about how all fighters are hurt.

“I’m used to people trying to minimize my wins or trying to throw a little salt. Not saying Michael (Bisping) was trying to do that, but all fighters are injured 24/7. Look at myself, everybody’s banged up. It’s almost like who’s less banged up going into the fight,” Brunson said.

Brunson’s win over Till pushed him into the upper elite at 185lbs. For his next fight, Brunson is hoping to get a rematch with UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, but he has also noted that he would be open to fighting Jared Cannonier or the Paul brothers.

What do you think is next for Derek Brunson following his fifth straight win over Darren Till at UFC Vegas 36?