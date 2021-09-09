Before Saturday night’s big Triller Fight Club boxing event, check out the Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort fight card and start times.

Triller holds its next big event this Saturday at the Seminole Hard Rock in Hollywood, Florida. The main event of the card features an eight-round heavyweight boxing match between the legendary boxer Holyfield and the former MMA superstar Belfort. Also on the card is the co-main event between former UFC champions Tito Ortiz and Anderson Silva. The card starts at 7 pm ET on Saturday night and is available for purchase on PPV.

In addition to the two crossover fights featuring MMA fighters, the Triller boxing card also features two matchups featuring David Haye vs. Joe Fournier and Andy Vences vs. Jono Carroll. Overall, it should be a fun night of fights, one that is dubbed Triller’s Legends 2.

Check out the full Triller Fight Club: Holyfield vs. Belfort pay-per-view card below.

Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort

Anderson Silva vs. Tito Ortiz

David Haye vs. Joe Fournier

Andy Vences vs. Jono Carroll

All four fights should be interesting to watch, but of course, the main draw is the headliner between Holyfield and Belfort. Holyfield is one of the greatest boxers of all time and he is making his return to the ring after 10 years away, while Belfort is competing in boxing for the first time in 15 years after going on a tremendous run in the world of MMA. It’s unfortunate that Belfort was not able to fight his original opponent, Oscar de la Hoya, but at least Triller was able to keep him on the card against Holyfield, though it is troubling that the fight had to be moved from California to Florida due to Holyfield’s licensing issues.

Will you be tuning in to watch Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort’s boxing match?