Derek Brunson doesn’t want to see Frankie Edgar compete in MMA anymore following UFC 268

UFC middleweight Derek Brunson has joined those calling for Frankie Edgar to consider retiring from mixed martial arts.

At UFC 268 on Saturday night, Frankie Edgar was knocked out by Marlon Vera in their bantamweight clash – marking the fourth time he’s been KO’d in the last four years. It was another worrying sign for a veteran who, in the eyes of many, has the potential to become a UFC Hall of Famer one day.

Edgar was doing well in the bout up until the knockout but as we all know, the record books won’t show that.

With many fighters weighing in on this issue, Derek Brunson has also thrown his name into the hat and given his thoughts on the situation.

Random thought . I do not want to see Frankie Edgar compete in MMA anymore . At best once more . He carried the sport for years , former UFC champ, competed at 3 different weight classes. He has nothing else to prove or achieve . A complete legend of the sport 🙏🏾 #JustMyOpinion — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) November 8, 2021

At the age of 40, it goes without saying that Frankie Edgar has an awful lot of things to consider in the weeks and months to come.

