Marlon Vera explains why he flipped off Frankie Edgar at UFC 268

Marlon Vera picked up the biggest win of his career last night at MSG, finishing Frankie Edgar in the third round of their fight at UFC 268.

The victory came by way of a stunning front kick, a strike which sent the former lightweight champion crashing to the Octagon canvas (see that here).

The win marked Chito’s second in a row, as Vera (18-7-1 MMA) had previously defeated Davey Grant by unanimous decision back in June.

While much of the post-fight talk was deservedly surrounding his highlight reel finish, many fans wanted to know why Marlon Vera chose to flip off Frankie Edgar during the fight.

At the conclusion of the second round, Vera and Edgar had a heated exchange which prompted ‘Chito’ to flip off the former lightweight champion.

Marlon Vera explained those action during the UFC 268 post-fight press conference:

“It’s just mind games,” Chito said (h/t MMAJunkie). “We made eye contact. He gave me like a tough look, so I’m like, ‘F*ck you, what?’ At the end of the day, he’s a legend. I wish him the best. He’s a fighter. A lot of people believe we should be hugging each other and bowing. Like, no. We’re fighting for money. We’re not fighting for fun or a medal. We fight to feed our families. I fight to become a world champion.”

Now having won three of his past four fights, the future is definitely looking bright for Marlon Vera.

“It’s a dream come true fighting in MSG, winning in there (in) the fight before the co-main event. What else can I ask (for)? Like for me, I’m grateful for the moment. I’m happy. I’m enjoying it. I’m pretty excited about the future. I’m going to get back to work soon and keep it up. This is already going. Now, I’ve got to create new memories.”

Who would you like to see Marlon Vera fight in his next Octagon appearance? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!