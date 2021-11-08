Dana White unsure what the future holds for Frankie Edgar following his knockout loss to Marlon Vera

UFC president Dana White hasn’t ruled out the idea of Frankie Edgar returning to the Octagon after his UFC 268 defeat.

As part of UFC 268’s main card, Frankie Edgar went toe to toe with Marlon Vera in what proved to be a pretty tense bantamweight affair. Edgar seemed to be faring pretty well for long spells but ultimately, it was a front kick that proved to be the difference maker as Vera walked away with the knockout win.

It led to many fans questioning whether or not Edgar, who has been knocked out four times in the last four years, should consider retirement.

When asked what he’ll do next, Dana White provided the following response.

“Frankie was fighting a good fight until he got clipped,” White said. I don’t know. Frankie’s gotta go home, spend some time with his family, think about what he wants to do, and we’ll talk about it.”

There’s no denying that Frankie Edgar is a legend in mixed martial arts. At the same time, however, the UFC will want to consider his long-term health at the age of 40.

