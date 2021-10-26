Derek Brunson continues to troll Paulo Costa over his UFC Vegas 41 weight debacle

Derek Brunson is one of many UFC fighters who continues to tease Paulo Costa over his weight issues at UFC Vegas 41.

In one of the most bizarre weight cut situations in the recent history of the UFC, Paulo Costa announced during a fight week interview that he wouldn’t be able to make it down to the middleweight limit. Instead, he wound up fighting Marvin Vettori at light heavyweight – 20 pounds higher.

Vettori managed to secure the win and ever since then, his middleweight rivals have been quick to throw some shade; including Derek Brunson.

One of the most unfortunate parts about this is that Costa actually fought quite well throughout the five-round main event on Saturday and showcased the kind of gas tank necessary to compete in these high profile contests.

As signified by Brunson’s comments, however, he needs to get his reputation back on track or another loss could signal the end of his UFC run.

