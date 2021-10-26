PFL star Kayla Harrison details previous run-in with Dillon Danis: “I slapped him, I think”

PFL star Kayla Harrison has spoken about the time she had a run-in with notorious Bellator fighter Dillon Danis.

As Harrison attempts to continue her phenomenal run in PFL, many folks who are on the outside looking in have been talking about her potential and where she may go from here. After all, she’s had an incredibly dominant MMA career up to this point and she’s showing no signs of slowing down.

It’s also been an eventful time in the sport too, with one strange incident taking place a few years back when she got involved in an incident with Dillon Danis.

“Oh my god, are we still talking about this? It was years ago. Well, I didn’t punch him, I slapped him, I think. It wasn’t that serious. He and Ali were beefing, or something was going on. We went out after one of my fights, Ali had done his thing where he like, magically gets VIP somewhere, whatever. Dillon was there and he was kinda like, gonna start stuff with the guys and I was like ‘you aren’t gonna start stuff with my guys’ so I just pulled his hoodie, got in his face a little bit and that was it.”

Quotes via Sportskeeda

