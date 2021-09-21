Derek Brunson responds to callout from Jake Paul: “This isn’t Disney, I’d cook you’”

UFC middleweight Derek Brunson has given his thoughts, in no uncertain terms, on what would happen if he fought Jake Paul.

It’s another day in the workroom and another mixed martial artist has opted to call out Jake Paul. It’s become a pretty regular occurrence in the last few months after Paul managed to beat both Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley, two former UFC welterweights, in his last two outings.

When it comes to Brunson, he’s made it fairly clear that he believes he’s the one who would have his hand raised if this boxing match ever went down.

When Hannah Montana’s boyfriend meets Blonde Brunson . This ain’t Disney @jakepaul I’d cook you ! pic.twitter.com/LWENvcnkWQ — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) September 19, 2021

This is almost certainly just Brunson messing around with Paul because right now, the veteran seems to have one goal and one goal only – to beat Israel Adesanya in a future rematch and finally hold the 185-pound gold up high.

