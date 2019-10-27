Demian Maia issues classy statement following submission win over Ben Askren

UFC welterweight Demian Maia has issued a classy statement following his third-round submission victory over Ben Askren in the main event of UFC Singapore.

Demian Maia, who is known as one of the most humble and respected fighters in MMA, took to social media to share some kind words for Askren after beating him in what turned out to be a very entertaining grappling match that won “Fight of the Night.” Maia also mentioned to Askren he would like to train with him someday.

Here’s what Demian Maia said on his Instagram.

“Thank you all very much for the support, and for the countless kind mensagens I received! Last night meant a lot to me, cause it’s no secret that representing Brazilian Jiu Jitsu it’s more than a mission for me, it’s a life long choice that I made. You don’t represent a martial art only by fighting, let alone winning, you do it day by day, trough the examples we set and the legacy we leave for other people. I feel privileged to be able to deliver my best and represent our martial art. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart.

Thank you @benaskren as well, for the fight and for giving me the opportunity to challenge myself and continue to seek my evolution. He is a very high level athlete, a U.S. National Champ in Wrestling, and a former Olympic athlete. I have a lot of respect for him, and to compete against him was a challenge that drove us to our max, seeking new alternatives and ideas to develop a different strategy, revisiting techniques and changing habits. It was a privilege to have had this opportunity, and I still intend to one day have also the privilege to train a bit with him.

Thank you all again!”

The victory upped the 41-year-old Demian Maia’s win streak to three straight fights. He reportedly only wants to fight two more times before hanging up his gloves. As for Askren, the 35-year-old American is now 1-2 since signing with the UFC and is no doubt in need of some serious soul searching after this latest loss.

