UFC Singapore Results: Demian Maia sleeps Ben Askren (Video)

A key welterweight bout between Ben Askren and Demian Maia headlines today’s UFC Singapore event.

Askren will be returning to the Octagon for the first time since suffering the first loss of his career in devastating fashion to Jorge Masvidal at UFC 239 in July.

Prior to being starched by ‘Gamebred’, ‘Funky’ had scored a controversial first round submission victory over former UFC welterweight kingpin Robbie Lawler in his promotional debut.

Ben Askren (19-1 MMA) has captured world titles in both ONE and Bellator and hopes that a win over Demian Maia tonight can put him right back into UFC title contention.

Meanwhile, Demian Maia (27-9 MMA) is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Anthony Rocco Martin in June. That win made it two in a row for the Brazilian submission specialist, as Maia had previously defeated Lyman Good with a rear naked choke.

Round one begins and Demian Maia throws three straight left hands to get things started. Askren looks to counter but misses with a punch. A bit of a feeling out process here early. The Brazilian is doing a good job landing strikes. Nothing significant, but he is clearly the better striker when compared to ‘Funky’. Maia with a nice kick to the body. Ben Askren shoots in for a takedown attempt and he gets it. He takes top position before the horn sounds to end round one.

It's @BenAskren who takes it to the mat first! Round 2️⃣ incoming at #UFCSingapore 👊 pic.twitter.com/eW2pKegQx2 — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) October 26, 2019

Round two of the UFC Singapore main event begins and both men seem happy to stand and trade early. Ben Askren gets off some nice punches from the pocket. Maia responds with a flurry. Askren with a pair of jabs. He shoots in for a takedown and gets it. Maia transitions from a triangle to an omoplata and uses the submission attempt to score a sweep. Maia is in full mount. Another scramble and Askren is out. The horn sounds to end round two.

https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1188103081168228353

Round three of begins and Ben Askren scores an early takedown. Demian Maia scores another beautiful sweep and winds up in mount. He transitions to the back of Askren and ‘Funky’ is officially in some trouble. The Brazilian looks to lock up a rear-naked-choke and does. He puts Ben Askren to sleep. This one is all over. WOW!

BJJ's patron saint, Demian Maia (28-9), blesses us again with grappling magic, instantly reversing Ben Askren's third-round takedown and sealing the Olympic wrestler's fate! The 41-year-old pacifier has won three straight. He owns 14 subs, 10 via RNC/neck crank. #UFCSingapore pic.twitter.com/2Xd9IyJfX7 — Kyle Johnson (@VonPreux) October 26, 2019

Official UFC Singapore Result: Demian Maia def. Ben Askren by submission in Round 3

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com October 26, 2019