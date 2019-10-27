Rory MacDonald reacts following title loss to Douglas Lima

Rory MacDonald squared off with Douglas Lima for second time in tonight’s Bellator 232 looking to retain his Bellator welterweight world championship.

MacDonald and Lima had first met at Bellator 192 in January of 2018, with ‘The Red King’ emerging victorious by way of unanimous decision.

Tonight’s rematch served as the finals of Bellator welterweight grand prix. The winner of tonight’s highly anticipated title fight would not only receive two championship belts, but also a cheque for 1 million dollars.

To reach the tournament finals Rory MacDonald first endured a grueling majority draw, before defeating Nemian Gracie by unanimous decision in the semifinals.

Meanwhile, Douglas Lima was coming off a spectacular knockout victory over Michael “Venom” Page in the semifinal round. Prior to that the Brazilain had submitted Andrey Koreshkov at Bellator 206.

Tonight’s fight went the distance as many fans and analysts predicted it would. After twenty-five minutes of hard-fought action Douglas Lima was rightfully awarded the unanimous decision victory over Rory MacDonald by the judges in attendance (49-46, 50-45 x2).

Following the disappointing setback, MacDonald spoke to Bellator’s John McCarthy about tonight’s title loss.

“It was an honor. You know, I am very thankful for the experience. I trained very hard and I felt really sharp with my gameplan. Unfortunately, I didn’t put as much pressure as I should have,” Rory MacDonald explained. “I think that is where I was winning the fight, was when I applied the pressure. But, I just wasn’t hitting that gas peddle earlier enough in the fight. Until later it started working. But, you know I am not going to sit here and have a heavy face. I have so much to be grateful for. I am truly blessed and what an honor to share the world stage with another brother in Christ. It was an honor to be here and I am thankful to God.”

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com October 26, 2019