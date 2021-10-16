Dustin Poirier shares his Mount Rushmore of MMA

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier has shared his Mount Rushmore of mixed martial arts.

Poirier (28-6 MMA) has gone 8-1 (1 NC) over his past ten fights, including back-to-back TKO victories over Conor McGregor in his most recent efforts. Now one of the biggest stars in the sport, ‘The Diamond’ was asked who helped inspire him to transcend to the top of the MMA world.

“I used to be a huge fan of Georges St-Pierre. He’s one of the guys who can do it all. And back around when he was really starting to rise up, a guy was a grappler, or a guy was a wrestler, or this guy’s a kickboxer.” Dustin Poirier told Valuetainment in a recent interview (h/t MMANews). “He was one of the first guys who could really put everything together and was a complete mixed martial artist, world champion, spoke well, and I was a big fan of Georges.”

Poirier continued and listed three other fighters, in addition to ‘GSP‘, who belong on the Mount Rushmore of MMA.

“Khabib’s up there, Fedor is up there. Fedor’s gotta be up there. Jon Jones has to be up there, too.”

Dustin Poirier will put his three-fight winning streak on the line December 11 when he challenges reigning lightweight title holder Charles Oliveira at UFC 269.

‘The Diamond’ has only lost once in the past five years, suffering a submission loss to the aforementioned Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 242.

