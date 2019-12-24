Deiveson Figueiredo says he will ‘kill’ Joseph Benavidez at UFC Norfolk

Deiveson Figueiredo has violent intentions for Joseph Benavidez when they meet for the vacant flyweight title at UFC Norfolk.

Earlier this week, BJPENN.com reported the title bout was set, and for Figueiredo, he was very surprised to discover he would be fighting for the vacant title.

“I didn’t know if I wanted to cry or laugh,” Figueiredo said to MMA Fighting.

Now that the fight is official, the Brazilian says he will go to Norfolk and knock Benavidez out. The two were supposed to fight in January and since then both have trash-talked one another which Figueiredo didn’t like.

Yet, even with Deiveson Figueiredo not liking Joseph Benavidez, he knows the American will be a tough opponent and one he can’t underestimate.

“It’s time to make this guy swallow everything he said about me,” Figueiredo said. “Benavidez is a phenom. I’ve watched this guy fight even before I got in the UFC, so it’s an honor for me to fight someone like him. I can’t underestimate him. He’s really tough.

“I have to go there to kill this guy. There’s no respect inside the Octagon. I’m going there to kill him and get what’s mine.”

If the Brazilian does indeed get a knockout win he makes it clear the rivalry with Benavidez is over. And, it will be all respect afterward. But, in the lead up to the fight and inside the Octagon, he has violent intentions.

“I want to knock this guy out,” Figueiredo said. “I won’t do any gesture that might offend him after the fight. Our war is in there. After that, we’re cool. I’ll just celebrate my victory.”

In the end, Figueiredo is more than confident he will get his hand raised and be the new flyweight champion. He also suspects he will be holding the belt for a long time.

“I’m coming to dominate the belt and prove I can hold it for a long time,” Deiveson Figueiredo said. “I want to go there and knock Benavidez out to get what is mine. I’m here to win the belt. I’ve said that since day one, I’m in the UFC to get the belt. And I’ve done everything I was set out to do. It’s time now.”

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/23/2019.