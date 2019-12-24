Frank Trigg praised by fighter for timely referee stoppage: ‘You definitely saved my brain a lot of damage’

UFC legend and MMA referee Frank Trigg was praised by Bellator flyweight Nate Yoshimura for a timely stoppage during his fight at Bellator Hawaii.

Yoshimura took on Chas Dunhour in a flyweight bout that kicked off the Bellator Hawaii card this past Saturday in Honolulu. In the second round, Yoshimura was on the wrong end of a nasty knockout stemming from an elbow and punches.

Streetfight Bancho on Twitter has the knockout for you to watch below.

After the fight, Yoshimura took the opportunity to reach out to Trigg and thank him for a timely stoppage that could have resulted in him taking a lot more damage.

Check out what Trigg shared on his Instagram.

Here’s what Yoshimura wrote to Trigg.

“Hey Frank, you reffed my fight this past weekend and I wanted to thank you for being a great ref and stopping the fight the way you did. I didn’t even realize how crazy the KO was til I watched it back. You definitely saved my brain a lot of damage and I always appreciate that. Best wishes and happy holidays to you and your family. Hope to see you in the future. God bless.”

Trigg’s response is as follows.

“WOW!!! This is the biggest reward I could have ever received… When a fighter reaches out after a fight. He doesn’t remember the KO, but realizes you saved his brain & future. This is why I love what I do. It fuels me to always push to be better, to learn more, and continue to protect the future of this sport. These kind of things make the whole process worth it. Thanks @johnmccarthymma for getting me stated on this path and @referee_mike_beltran @michaelbellmma and @jasonherzogmma for making me better every time. @bellatormma #mma #hawaii #honolulu #merryxmas #ko #bjj #referee #teamtrigg”

It’s the highest praise that a referee can get, and proof that Trigg has done a tremendous job as a referee since transitioning to the role after retiring as a mixed martial artist.

