Deiveson Figueiredo reveals he’s debating leaving the flyweight division due to interim title: “I didn’t expect this from the UFC”

UFC flyweight Deiveson Figueiredo has some complaints about the promotion establishing an interim title.

The Brazilian was last in action at UFC 270 in January of this year. Figueiredo re-captured the flyweight title in his trilogy bout with Brandon Moreno via unanimous decision. Following the bout, the UFC and Dana White showed interest in making a fourth bout between the flyweights.

However, Figueiredo had other plans. He instead proposed a fight with top contender Kai Kara-France due to allegedly racist comments from Moreno’s team. Once the bout with the Kiwi was shot down, Figueiredo announced that he was going to take time off due to a hand injury.

With Figueiredo out until possibly December, the UFC decided to make an interim title bout. At UFC 277, Moreno and Kara-France will battle with the UFC’s interim 125-pound championship on the line. That title bout doesn’t sit well with the Brazilian.

Deiveson Figueiredo discussed his thoughts on the interim title bout in an interview with AgFight. The Brazilian expressed his frustration with the UFC making the fight and also revealed that he’s debating leaving the division as a result.

“I was upset, because I didn’t expect this from the UFC. A few months ago I did the last fight and the event already puts an interim belt? I’m in disbelief. I can prove it because I didn’t accept the fight because of the injury and I would still question [the fight] for not being so close. I’ve always provided great shows for the event and I feel undervalued for this interim belt.” (h/t AgFight)

Deiveson Figueiredo continued, “I am very disappointed. I confess to you that I seriously think about leaving the category. Who saved this division was me, Henry Cejudo, and with this one from the UFC, I’m honestly about to make decisions. I hope I don’t take them, but if I do, I’ll leave the division and go up to [135 pounds].”

What do you think about Deiveson Figueiredo’s comments?

