Deiveson Figuereido asks for Kai-Kara France fight next due to Brandon Moreno team’s “racist comments”

Deiveson Figuereido has clarified his callout of Kai-Kara France. The UFC flyweight champion asked for the fight due to racist comments from Brandon Moreno’s team.

The Brazilian was last in action at UFC 270 in January. He reclaimed UFC gold with a unanimous decision victory over Brandon Moreno in their trilogy bout. Due to the closeness of their three previous bouts, many assumed we’d see a fourth installment.

While that was reportedly what the UFC is looking at, that doesn’t mean the champion wants to fight Moreno again. Over the weekend, Figueiredo called out flyweight contender Kai-Kara France over the weekend. The 29-year-old is fresh off a victory over the previously undefeated Askar Askarov at UFC Columbus.

Figueiredo has now given his reason behind the callout. The UFC flyweight champion accused Moreno’s team of making racist comments on his Instagram. The Brazilian has previously discussed slur-filled messages he’s received due to his rivalry with his Mexican counterpart.

Deiveson Figueiredo continues to call for a fight against Kai Kara France next🔥 He claims that Morenos team was being racist towards him which is why he isn’t calling for the 4th fight with Moreno #UFC pic.twitter.com/2OU6ysyJ1z — Combat Sports Insider (@combat_insider) March 29, 2022

“Dear [@danawhite] I just wanted to say thank you for the opportunities that you have given me, my family and my country. You know that I would fight anybody, anytime and anywhere. That’s being said, I wanted to fight Brandon Moreno for the 4th time, because I know this is what the fans want. Until his Team crossed the line with racist comments. Calling me a monkey and even going to the extent of photo shopping a monkeys face on top of mine.”

“You know what I’m talking about [@raul_entram] When all this happened I went on a campaign to stop racist and prejudice in my city where it is predominately Indians and blacks. As the UFC Champion of the world I ask you to consider my wish. I wish to fight the next contender in line [Kai-Kara France] who has earned his spot. #stoptherasicm #weareone”

What do you think about Deiveson Figueiredo’s comments?