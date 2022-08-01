Deiveson Figueiredo reveals Brandon Moreno’s demeanor calmed him down in UFC 277 face-off: “He was so sweet, it was contagious”

UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo has given his side of his confrontation with Brandon Moreno last Saturday.

At UFC 277, ‘The Assassin Baby’ faced Kai Kara-France in the co-main event. It was a rematch of their previous encounter at UFC 245 in December 2019. That outing saw Moreno win by unanimous decision after a wild 15 minutes.

On Saturday night, the Mexico-born fighter moved to 2-0 in his series with the Kiwi. After a back and forth first two rounds, Moreno landed a devastating body kick that saw the fight come to a close. With that, the 28-year-old also secured the UFC’s interim flyweight strap.

Following the finish, the undisputed champion, Deiveson Figueiredo, stormed the cage. The Brazilian then had a face-off with the newly crowned champion to tease a fight. The two have faced off on three prior occasions, with each man winning one fight apiece.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Instead of an intense staredown, the two flyweight titleholders had an amicable exchange and were respectful. That’s not what Figueiredo expected, as he stated on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani.

In the interview, Deiveson Figueiredo gave his side of the exchange. There, the Brazilian noted that he was ready for a fight when he got into the cage. However, Brandon Moreno’s attitude led him to quickly become calm.

“So, when I entered the cage, I entered the cage with rage. I’m always looking for a knockout but, Brandon was so sweet during the interview that it was contagious. It kind of rubbed off on me, it kind of calmed the beast in me. But now I’m back, the rage is back, and I’m coming for a knockout in the fourth fight.”

What do you think about Deiveson Figueiredo’s comments? Do you want to see him fight Brandon Moreno for the fourth time? Sound off in the comment section below!

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below