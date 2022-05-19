Davey Grant wants on UFC London card after KO win over Louis Smolka: “I want to be remembered as an exciting guy”

Davey Grant believes he fought as well as he ever has in his KO win over Louis Smolka at UFC Vegas 54.

Grant took on Smolka in a fight many fans were looking forward to and it lived up to the hype. It was a back-and-forth war with Grant ending up winning by third-round KO, and for Grant, being in another entertaining fight is nothing new.

“I’m always in entertaining fights it seems. I was trying to get the knockout early, that is always what I want to do,” Grant said to BJPENN.com. “But, I don’t mind getting into fights like that. I want to be remembered as an exciting guy.

“I was expecting a brawl but I felt I was untouchable in that first round, to me that was the best round I’ve ever fought,” Grant continued. “Just felt so comfortable in there, I’m getting older but I still feel like I’m getting better and I know I’m getting better and better every fight, and I know I’m a tough matchup for anyone.”

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Once he got his hand raised, Davey Grant said it was a big sigh of relief to snap his losing streak and return to the win column.

“I’m super happy, but there is still a lot I can work on. I’m happy to get the win and get back into the win column after losing two in a row,” Grant said. “I never want to lose, so it’s nice to get back into the win column.”

With Grant getting back into the win column and not taking much damage he says he wants to return at UFC London on July 23. He wasn’t a part of the card in March but was in attendance and after experiencing that crowd, he wants to fight in front of his country.

“We will have to wait and see what the UFC wants. I have no injuries, I’m fresh and back into the gym. Obviously, I’d love to fight in London in front of my country so I hope that is next but it’s up to the UFC. But, yeah I’d love to fight in London against whoever they give me,” Grant concluded.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Who would you like to see Davey Grant fight next?