Davey Grant issues statement from hospital following UFC Vegas 29 war with Marlon Vera

Davey Grant has issued a statement from hospital following his epic rematch with Marlon Vera at tonight’s UFC Vegas 29 event.

Grant (13-4 MMA) and Vera (17-7-1 MMA) collided for a second time this evening in Nevada, this after ‘Chito’ had earned a unanimous decision victory in their first encounter in February of 2016.

Davey Grant had entered Saturday’s UFC Vegas 29 event sporting a three-fight winning streak, which includes back-to-back knockout wins over Jonathon Martinez and Martin Day.

Meanwhile, Marlon Vera was looking to rebound after suffering a unanimous decision loss to MMA legend Jose Aldo in his most recent Octagon appearance. Prior to that defeat, ‘Chito’ had earned a first round TKO victory over Sean O’Malley at UFC 252.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 29 men’s bantamweight rematch proved to be a thrilling back and forth affair. Davey Grant was able to get off to a fast start in the opening minutes, but Marlon Vera rebounded nicely with some nasty standing elbows and punches. After three rounds of sensational action, ‘Chito’ was once again awarded a unanimous decision victory from the judges in attendance (29-27, 29-28, 30-26).

One bright side for Davey Grant was that his rematch with Marlon Vera was awarded ‘fight of the night’ honors from promotional officials.

The British standout took to social media shortly following UFC Vegas 29 where he issued the following statement.

“Still smiling. Hats off to Chito for a great fight. Thought it was really close but no regrets, left it all in there and absolutely gutted not to get the win. Heal up, lots of family time and then back in the gym and we go again. Thanks so much to everyone for the constant support, it really means the world to me.”

