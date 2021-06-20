Marlon Vera credits Jon Jones for his nasty standing elbows at UFC Vegas 29: “Who throws better elbows than Jonny Bones?”

Marlon Vera says the nasty standing elbows he used to cut up and batter Davey Grant at UFC Vegas 29 were inspired by MMA legend Jon Jones.

Vera (17-7-1 MMA) and Grant (13-4 MMA) squared off in a rematch on the main card of tonight’s Fight Night event from Nevada. The pair had initially collided back in February of 2016, with ‘Chito’ emerging victorious by way of unanimous decision.

Marlon Vera had entered tonight’s contest in hopes of rebounding from his recent unanimous decision loss to MMA legend Jose Aldo. Prior to that defeat, ‘Chito’ was coming off a first round TKO victory over Sean O’Malley at UFC 252.

Meanwhile, Davey Grant had entered UFC Vegas 29 sporting a three-fight winning streak, which includes back-to-back knockout wins over Jonathon Martinez and Martin Day.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 29 men’s bantamweight rematch proved to be a thrilling back and forth affair. Davey Grant was able to get off to a fast start in the opening couple of minutes, but Marlon Vera rebounded nicely thanks to some nasty standing elbows, ala the aforementioned Jon Jones. After fifteen minutes of sensational action, ‘Chito’ was awarded a much-deserved unanimous decision victory from the judges in attendance.

Following their thrilling rematch, UFC officials announced that both Vera and Grant would be rewarded with “Fight of the Night” performance bonuses.

Marlon Vera would later join the UFC post-fight show where he credited his violent standing “hellbows” to former UFC light heavyweight kingpin Jon Jones.

When it comes to elbows, Chito Vera was inspired by the best 💪 #UFCVegas29 pic.twitter.com/0pBT2XEKLP — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 20, 2021

“The elbows is something that I worked basically my whole life. I love the elbows. I was inspired by Jon Jones when I was a kid. Who throws better elbows than Jonny Bones? I just love the fact that they make you bleed. I feel the fighters break and I feel they don’t like them. I love that!”

Who would you like to see Marlon Vera fight next following his unanimous decision victory over Davey Grant at UFC Vegas 29?