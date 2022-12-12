Dave Portnoy says Justin Gaethje threatened to beat him up during exchange at UFC 282: “He hung around with a brutal dictator a few weeks ago”

Dave Portnoy is claiming Justin Gaethje threatened to beat him up during an exchange at UFC 282.

The fight between Paddy Pimblett (20-3 MMA) and Jared Gordon (19-6 MMA) this past weekend at UFC 282 continues to stir up a lot of controversy. It was Pimblett who was awarded the unanimous decision win in the lightweight battle.

Dave Portnoy, 45, is the founder of the sports and pop culture blog Barstool Sports. Portnoy and Pimblett are good friends, and ‘The Baddy’ has even been signed to Barstool Sports as the brand ambassador.

At UFC London, Portnoy had the honor of walking out Paddy Pimblett as well as being seated cageside. Portnoy was there again this past Saturday at UFC 282 supporting the Liverpudlian.

Portnoy, claiming that Gaethje threatened him, took to ‘Twitter‘ with the following tweet:

A quick recap of tonight’s exchange with @Justin_Gaethje He talks shit about me for supporting Paddy. I respond by saying it may be hypocritical to throw stones when people are saying he hung around with a brutal dictator a few weeks ago. He threatens to beat me up. — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) December 12, 2022

“A quick recap of tonight’s exchange with @Justin_Gaethje.”

“He talks shit about me for supporting Paddy. I respond by saying it may be hypocritical to throw stones when people are saying he hung around with a brutal dictator a few weeks ago. He threatens to beat me up.”

Apparently Gaethje, 34, was spotted with warlord Ramzan Kadyrov. Although ‘The Highlight’ denies it, plenty of pictures have been posted to his timeline.

Both Portnoy and Gaethje (23-4 MMA) have been sparring on social media. Gaethje, who also fights at lightweight has not entered the Octagon since May of this year at UFC 274 when he was defeated by Charles Oliveira (33-9 MMA).

Maybe this is Justin Gaethje’s back door way of getting a fight with Paddy Pimblett?

Whatever the motive, Gaethje and Portnoy obviously enjoy their social media war of words.

Did you watch Pimblett defeat Gordon at UFC 282? Do you think Gaethje is trying to get attention in order to make a match with the Brit happen?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!