What’s next for the stars of UFC 282?

The UFC returned to the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada for UFC 282 which saw the vacant light heavyweight title up for grabs.

In the main event, Jan Blachowicz took on Magomed Ankalaev for the vacant belt after Jiri Prochazka vacated the title due to an injury. The co-main event saw Paddy Pimblett make his pay-per-view debut against Jared Gordon in a highly-anticipated lightweight scrap.

In the end, Blachowicz and Ankalaev fought to a split draw as one judge had it a draw, while one had it for Blachowicz and one scored it for Ankalaev. Pimblett, meanwhile, won a controversial unanimous decision to improve to 4-0 in the UFC. Now, after UFC 282, here is what I think should be next for the top-three stars of UFC 282.

Jan Blachowicz

Had Jiri Prochazka never gotten hurt and this fight would’ve been the co-main event, Jan Blachowicz would’ve won a decision over Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 282. However, given it was five rounds, Ankalaev was able to control the final two and get a 10-8 to force the draw.

With the UFC now having Glover Teixeira face Jamahal Hill for the vacant belt at UFC 283, Blachowicz is in a weird spot. Yet, with Anthony Smith now without an opponent, I think a logical next fight is to headline a Fight Night card against Smith in the first half of 2023.

Magomed Ankalaev

Magomed Ankalaev was frustrated with the decision as he thought he clearly beat Jan Blachowicz at UFC 282 and should’ve been the new champ. Yet, he leaves Vegas with a draw and his future is uncertain.

Ankalaev said he may not fight for the UFC anymore, but I do think he will fight again. The Russian will likely need some time off to heal up his legs but when he returns, a main event fight against Aleksandar Rakic should be next.

Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett remained undefeated in the UFC with a controversial decision win over Jared Gordon at UFC 282. Although Pimblett got the win, the fight showed a lot about him and where he stacks in the division. I do think this performance will make the UFC continue a slow roll and avoid power-punchers so with that, a logical next fight is to face Clay Guida.

Guida would be a tough veteran for Pimblett and if he beat Guida it would be another solid win for him. His next fight should also happen in March in London if the Brit is healthy enough.

What do you think should be next for the stars of UFC 282?