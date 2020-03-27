Weili Zhang explains why she is in no rush to rematch Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Weili Zhang isn’t interested in running things back with Joanna Jedrzejczyk just yet.

The two fought in the co-main event of UFC 248 where they put one of the greatest fights of all time. It was a back-and-forth affair that resulted in Zhang edging out a very narrow split decision win to defend her strawweight belt.

Since the fight, both Zhang and Jedrzejczyk have been healing their injuries with many wondering if a rematch will be next. Yet, the champion says she isn’t interested in running things back with the Polish star, at least not right now.

“I have no clue when my next fight would be yet, since everything is stuck by this COVID-19 pandemic,” Zhang said to ESPN. “I would like to fight here in the U.S. again, since I have seen a massive number of Chinese and Asian people here motivated by my fight who will definitely cheer for me. Also U.S. has the biggest MMA fan base. I don’t want the rematch yet. I would like to give opportunities to other fighters in line.”

For Weili Zhang, although fans were ecstatic with how the fight played out, she was disappointed with her performance. She says that is not the best she can perform but is glad so many Chinese fans got to see her fight.

“I have not watched it yet, since I did not put on my best performance and showcase my best shape in training. I appreciate the support and recognition from all my fans, and I am glad they enjoyed the fight. Joanna and I both put on our toughness and will inside the Octagon to make the fight fascinating,” she said. “People back in China are all very motivated and credit my hard work and show tons of respect to all athletes who compete for our country. Almost all mainstream media has interviewed me. I heard there were over 100 million views of the fight within 24 hours in China. So many fans jammed the Chinese pay-per-view website to watch it live, the server went down.”

