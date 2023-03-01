UFC 285 | Pro fighters make their picks for Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane title fight

In the main event of UFC 285, Jon Jones is set to end his three-year-long layoff against Ciryl Gane for the vacant heavyweight title. Heading into the fight, Jones is a -166 favorite while the Frenchman is a +130 underdog on FanDuel.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their predictions for the scrap. The pros are nearly unanimous in thinking Jones uses his wrestling to win the fight and become the heavyweight champ.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane:

Cody Stamann, UFC bantamweight: I hate saying it, but you can’t deny Jon Jones is a complete package, especially at heavyweight. He can wrestle and will take Gane down and submit him or ground and pound him inside two rounds.

Modestas Bukauskas, UFC light heavyweight: I believe Jon Jones will take that one. I think Jones has got very versatile striking and although Gane may be faster, the wrestling and jiu-jitsu advantage goes to Jones. We also saw Ngannou take down Gane pretty handily so I think Jones gets it done.

Zac Pauga, UFC light heavyweight: As long as Jones has been in the gym for the last three years, I think he smoked Gane.

Tyson Nam, UFC flyweight: Jones. He’s the GOAT and will outwrestle Gane.

Mario Bautista, UFC bantamweight: That one is going to be good. Gane can move like a light heavyweight and I think the layoff and size will impact Jones, so I’ll go with Gane.

Ode Osbourne, UFC flyweight: Ciryl Gane is very talented and skillful but I’m going with Jon Jones. He has the gift the same gift that Jordan had, that Ali had, that mental gift and I think he cements his legacy even more with a win.

Jasmine Jasudavicius, UFC women’s flyweight: I have to go with Jon Jones, he’s the GOAT and I think he will outwrestle Gane.

Mana Martinez, UFC bantamweight: I have to ride with Jones in his return. As slick as Gane is, I can’t doubt Jones as he is the best to do it.

Blake Bilder, UFC featherweight: Jones, I have to go with Jones. Jones is an absolute savage. He is also moving up to heavyweight the right way, I believe.

Austin Lingo, UFC featherweight: Jon Jones, I have to pick the GOAT, no questions asked.

Fighters picking Jon Jones: Cody Stamann, Modestas Bukauskas, Zac Pauga, Tyson Nam, Ode Osbourne, Jasmine Jasudavicius, Mana Martinez, Blake Bilder, Austin Lingo

Fighters picking Ciryl Gane: Mario Bautista

Who do you think will win the UFC 285 main event between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane?