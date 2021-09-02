Darren Till plans to ‘punch a f******g hole’ in Derek Brunson’s head at UFC Vegas 36

Darren Till is confident he will beat Derek Brunson in the main event of UFC Vegas 36 and he has violent plans for him.

Till is coming off a decision loss to Robert Whittaker last July and since then he has been recovering from an injury. With a win, the Englishman says he’s going to get a title shot and not just plans to win, but win in style against Brunson.

“With Derek, it’s been a bit cooler, like he’s a cool guy. He’s done about a million memes of me on Instagram, I couldn’t even keep up, so I was like, ‘You know what? Derek wins the social media trolling.’ He trolled me good,” Till said at media day. “It was fun, it was lighthearted, and that’s true, I know he says I’m a bit weird with me stuff, like he’s saying, ‘One day Till’s wishing me family well, the other day he’s putting things up.’ I wish his family well, I hope he’s got money, I hope he’s okay, but I’m still gonna go there and punch a f*****g hole in his head on Saturday. That’s the mentality and I hope he’s got that same mentality. But it’s all love.”

Although Darren Till is confident he has what it takes to beat Brunson, he is well aware that this is the best version of Brunson. The American is on a four-fight winning streak and has dominated Kevin Holland and Edmen Shahbazyan in his last two fights.

Yet, for Till, he says he is a much better version of them and it will show on Saturday.

“He’s beaten all these top guys. I’m not trying to discredit Kevin Holland and Shahbazyan and the other guys he’s beat and say, you know, I’m a different monster,” Till said. “I know I’m a different monster but he’s beaten all these top guys, he’s on a f*****g roll, he knows what he wants, he knows the man he is and what he wants to be. I have to respect that, as always.”

