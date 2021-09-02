Pro fighters make their picks for Derek Brunson vs. Darren Till

In the main event of UFC Vegas 36, a pivotal middleweight bout headlines the card as Derek Brunson takes on Darren Till. Heading into the fight, Till d.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their prediction for the scrap. The pros are split on this one but the majority believe Till will get his hand raised and likely by KO.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Derek Brunson vs. Darren Till:

Kevin Lee, UFC welterweight: Darren Till by TKO/KO.

Jim Miller, UFC lightweight: I’m going to go with Till. His wrestling and grappling are underrated and on the feet, he has the power to hurt Brunson.

Modestas Bukauskas, UFC light heavyweight: Darren Till. I think Till knocks Brunson out.

Sam Alvey, UFC middleweight: I think Brunson can get Till down and use his wrestling to win.

Alonzo Menifield, UFC light heavyweight: Derek Brunson by decision, he will outwrestle Till.

Julian Erosa, UFC featherweight: I got Derek Brunson. His wrestling and his ability to hold them down will be too much for Till.

Georgi Karakhanyan, Bellator lightweight: I think Brunson will shoot for so many takedowns and get himself tired and Till ends up catching him and getting the TKO.

Jason Witt, UFC welterweight: I got Darren Till, I’ll take Till all day. I don’t think Brunson can take him down and on the feet, he’ll just get picked apart.

Andre Petroski, UFC middleweight: Derek Brunson. It’s a close fight and Till has the KO power but I think Brunson can get him to the mat.

Fighters picking Derek Brunson: Sam Alvey, Alonzo Menifield, Julian Erosa, Andre Petroski

Fighters picking Darren Till: Kevin Lee, Jim Miller, Modestas Bukauskas, Georgi Karakhanyan, Jason Witt

Who do you think wins, Derek Brunson or Darren Till?